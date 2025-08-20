BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Preparations for PM’s visit, CPEC JCC session reviewed

Naveed Butt Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) session of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the prime minister’s planned visit to Beijing.

The minister said that the future of CPEC should focus on quality over quantity, stressing that only well-planned, high-impact projects will move forward to ensure sustainability and strengthen Pakistan’s institutions.

Sharing details of his recent visit to China, he said that, on the prime minister’s behalf, he invited President Xi Jinping to visit Islamabad in 2026 to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He added that the prime minister’s upcoming trip to Beijing will formally launch CPEC Phase-II, during which, both sides are expected to set clear priorities and agree on concrete, measurable outcomes.

The minister stressed the need to expand Pakistan’s trade and exports to China and directed that visa processing for genuine businesspersons be expedited to avoid unnecessary delays. He also called for a practical, results-oriented plan to diversify exports, strengthen industrial linkages, and fully utilise the expanded market access available under CPEC.

On human resource development, Iqbal stressed the need to make full use of the 10,000 training opportunities offered by China in various sectors. He directed that a transparent system be put in place to ensure the right people are selected for the right training, in line with institutional needs, so Pakistan can achieve lasting capacity-building and organisational benefits.

The meeting reviewed progress on key priority areas, including the Multan–Sukkur Motorway, training programmes for IT graduates, artificial intelligence infrastructure, industrial relocation, special economic zones, mining, and agriculture. The minister directed that detailed, data-based studies be carried out on China’s industrial relocation patterns and that Pakistan’s export strengths be carefully matched with Chinese market needs. Noting that China imports goods worth over US$2 trillion annually, he stressed that Pakistan should set a clear target of capturing at least US$30–50 billion of this trade by improving competitiveness and preparing its key sectors.

He directed that an outcome-oriented study be completed to identify high-potential sectors and products for export to China, with the objective of creating an exportable surplus, attracting sustained investment, and strengthening the balance of payments over the medium term. He reiterated the need for policy continuity and institutional reforms to realise long-term CPEC gains, and affirmed close engagement with the private sector, academia, and research institutions in industrial cooperation, technology, agriculture, energy, and human resource development.

