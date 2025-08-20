Dar assures Commonwealth SG of strong commitment to agendas

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, had a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in London, Tuesday.

The deputy prime minister congratulated her on her appointment as the seventh Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and welcomed her leadership.

Reflecting on their earlier discussion at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, Dar emphasised Pakistan’s deep commitment to the Commonwealth as a founding member and reaffirmed its steadfast support for the organisation.

He expressed confidence in the Commonwealth’s role as a vital platform for fostering shared values and building consensus among member states.

Dar assured the secretary general of Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Commonwealth’s Sustainable Development and Connectivity agendas. He underscored Pakistan’s intent to play a more active role in promoting intra Commonwealth trade and development. Additionally, he underscored Pakistan’s acute vulnerability to climate change and sought the Commonwealth’s support in addressing this pressing challenge.

Underscoring Pakistan’s leadership in youth and gender initiatives, Dar noted Pakistan’s co-chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Task Force and its role in modernising the Commonwealth Youth Programme. He also expressed pride in Pakistan’s role as host of the Secretariat of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance.

He appreciated the Commonwealth’s support for Pakistani youth and hailed the recent signing of the landmark Letter of Intent between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the British Esports Federation to collaboratively develop a vibrant Esports ecosystem in Pakistan.

