BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Dar assures Commonwealth SG of strong commitment to agendas

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, had a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in London, Tuesday.

The deputy prime minister congratulated her on her appointment as the seventh Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and welcomed her leadership.

Reflecting on their earlier discussion at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, Dar emphasised Pakistan’s deep commitment to the Commonwealth as a founding member and reaffirmed its steadfast support for the organisation.

He expressed confidence in the Commonwealth’s role as a vital platform for fostering shared values and building consensus among member states.

Dar assured the secretary general of Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Commonwealth’s Sustainable Development and Connectivity agendas. He underscored Pakistan’s intent to play a more active role in promoting intra Commonwealth trade and development. Additionally, he underscored Pakistan’s acute vulnerability to climate change and sought the Commonwealth’s support in addressing this pressing challenge.

Underscoring Pakistan’s leadership in youth and gender initiatives, Dar noted Pakistan’s co-chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Task Force and its role in modernising the Commonwealth Youth Programme. He also expressed pride in Pakistan’s role as host of the Secretariat of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance.

He appreciated the Commonwealth’s support for Pakistani youth and hailed the recent signing of the landmark Letter of Intent between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the British Esports Federation to collaboratively develop a vibrant Esports ecosystem in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

