BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Floods damage 32 mini power stations in KP

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

PESHAWAR: The devastating floods, torrential rains and cloudbursts in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have damaged 32 mini-micro-hydel stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Energy and Power Department, of which one mini-micro-station in Buner district has been completely washed out, while 24 have suffered minor damage and 7 have been partially affected.

However, fortunately, the large hydropower plants and ongoing project sites under the supervision of the Provincial Energy Development Authority (PEDO) have remained protected from flood.

Similarly, several solar energy units installed in mosques, schools and basic health centres in some places of the province have also faced destruction.

To assess the situation, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy & Power Engr. Tariq Sadozai here on Tuesday.

Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretaries Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Anwar Khan Sherani, Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Engineer Habibullah Shah, Senior Chief Planning Officer Zahir Shah and other officers participated.

The meeting began with the offering of Fateha for the martyrs of the recent flood disaster.

The meeting was informed that several hydropower generation projects are under construction in the areas of Malakand division, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Hazara division under the supervision of PEDO on the rivers of Abbottabad, Balakot, Mansehra, Jabori, Swabi and Mardan.

Furthermore, some large power plants from which electricity is being generated have fortunately been spared from flood disasters, however, according to initial data, small power generation projects have been affected.

On this occasion, Special Assistant Engineer Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to senior officers of PEDO and said that they should immediately conduct emergency visits to the sites of all power plants and assess the damage caused by the flood there.

He urged all project directors and project staff to complete all ongoing projects on time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa floods hydropower PEDO

Comments

200 characters

Floods damage 32 mini power stations in KP

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories