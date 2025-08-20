Floods and heavy rains: NA Speaker, Deputy donate one-month salary

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have announced that they will donate their one-month salary to help people affected by the recent floods and heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and widespread damage, they extended condolences to the affected families and said the nation stands united with them in this difficult time.

Speaker Sadiq said that supporting flood victims is a shared national duty.

