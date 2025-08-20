BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Power supply disrupted: PM, DPM speak to CM, Tessori as Karachi battles urban flooding

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

KARACHI: Prolonged power outages have added to the miseries of rain-stricken residents here, with blackouts beginning as soon as the first drop of rain hit the ground.

Hours-long breakdowns have crippled daily life, disrupting cellular networks, cutting off the potable water supply, and leaving Karachiites to endure the harsh weather without basic utilities.

K-Electric spokesperson also endorsed the fact – till the filing of this report, only 1,285 feeders were operational which means around 40 percent of the power distribution system of the power utility is shut down.

“At present, electricity is being supplied to Karachi through more than 1285 out of 2100 feeders,” the spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and apprised him of the situation arising from heavy rains in Karachi. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori requested the federal government’s support to help improve the city’s condition.

A Rain Emergency Cell has also been established at Governor House. Citizens affected by heavy rains and traffic disruptions have been urged to immediately contact helpline 1366.

According to KE’s spokesperson, the generation, transmission, and distribution systems of K-Electric are stable, and the power supply situation across various parts of the city is being reviewed following heavy rainfall.

As a safety protocol, power supply is temporarily suspended in low-lying areas, encroachments, and neighborhoods where illegal connections (“kundas”) are common.

Due to water accumulation in different areas, teams are facing difficulties in restoring electricity. However, restoration work is being carried out as soon as rainwater recedes and ground teams provide safety clearance.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding recent heavy rains and urban flooding in southern Sindh, particularly Karachi.

The Prime Minister offered full support from the federal government to the Sindh government in dealing with this emergency situation.

The Prime Minister directed the Chairman of NDMA to remain in constant contact with the Sindh government and extend complete cooperation regarding their requirements in the emergency.

The Prime Minister further instructed the NDMA Chairman to stay fully prepared for the expected rainfall in the southern districts of Sindh over the next couple of days and to ensure public awareness.

“The federal government will provide every possible assistance to the Sindh government in tackling the emergency situation,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

According to the Met Office, Gulshan-i-Hadeed recorded the highest level of rain at 145 millimeters, followed by Airport Old Area with 138mm, Keamari 137mm, Jinnah Terminal 135mm, University Road 132mm and Saadi Town 123mm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power supply K-Electric Karachiites Karachi rain

Comments

200 characters

Power supply disrupted: PM, DPM speak to CM, Tessori as Karachi battles urban flooding

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories