Power supply disrupted: PM, DPM speak to CM, Tessori as Karachi battles urban flooding

KARACHI: Prolonged power outages have added to the miseries of rain-stricken residents here, with blackouts beginning as soon as the first drop of rain hit the ground.

Hours-long breakdowns have crippled daily life, disrupting cellular networks, cutting off the potable water supply, and leaving Karachiites to endure the harsh weather without basic utilities.

K-Electric spokesperson also endorsed the fact – till the filing of this report, only 1,285 feeders were operational which means around 40 percent of the power distribution system of the power utility is shut down.

“At present, electricity is being supplied to Karachi through more than 1285 out of 2100 feeders,” the spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and apprised him of the situation arising from heavy rains in Karachi. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori requested the federal government’s support to help improve the city’s condition.

A Rain Emergency Cell has also been established at Governor House. Citizens affected by heavy rains and traffic disruptions have been urged to immediately contact helpline 1366.

According to KE’s spokesperson, the generation, transmission, and distribution systems of K-Electric are stable, and the power supply situation across various parts of the city is being reviewed following heavy rainfall.

As a safety protocol, power supply is temporarily suspended in low-lying areas, encroachments, and neighborhoods where illegal connections (“kundas”) are common.

Due to water accumulation in different areas, teams are facing difficulties in restoring electricity. However, restoration work is being carried out as soon as rainwater recedes and ground teams provide safety clearance.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding recent heavy rains and urban flooding in southern Sindh, particularly Karachi.

The Prime Minister offered full support from the federal government to the Sindh government in dealing with this emergency situation.

The Prime Minister directed the Chairman of NDMA to remain in constant contact with the Sindh government and extend complete cooperation regarding their requirements in the emergency.

The Prime Minister further instructed the NDMA Chairman to stay fully prepared for the expected rainfall in the southern districts of Sindh over the next couple of days and to ensure public awareness.

“The federal government will provide every possible assistance to the Sindh government in tackling the emergency situation,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

According to the Met Office, Gulshan-i-Hadeed recorded the highest level of rain at 145 millimeters, followed by Airport Old Area with 138mm, Keamari 137mm, Jinnah Terminal 135mm, University Road 132mm and Saadi Town 123mm.

