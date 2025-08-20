Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 16,250 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 200 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund (condition), 200 bales of Haronnabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Dharan Wala, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,150 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,175 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

