KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Azure Sand Universal August 17th, 2025
Dolphin Shipping
MW-2 Helena-K Rice/ Ocean August 17th, 2025
Cement Service
MW-4 Abilene Coal Ocean August 16th, 2025
World
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Bulk Coal Alpine August 16th, 2025
Bequia
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT ST Paul Coal Alpine August 17th, 2025
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine August 17th, 2025
2nd Container Terminal
QICT Eleni-T Container GAC August 18th, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Romance Condensate Alpine August 18th, 2025
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Koulitsa-2 Soya East Wind August 16th, 2025
Bean Seed
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG Universal Shipp. August 18th, 2025
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
Eleni-T Container GAC August 19th, 2025
ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine -do-
Abilene Coal Ocean World -do-
ST Paul Coal Alpine -do-
Romance Condensate Alpine -do-
Azure Dolphin Sand Universal Shipping -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Morning Glory Palm oil Alpine August 19th, 2025
Khairpur Gasoline Alpine -do-
Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do-
Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths
Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Zhong Chang
Hong Sheng Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Hafnia Andrea Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nave
Cassiopeia Gas oil Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Valence Container GAC -do-
MSC
Barcelona Container MSC PAK -do-
CMA CGM
Otello Container CMA CGM PAK August 20th, 2025
Groton Container GAC -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
MSC
Mediterranean Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Lyse-V Container MSC PAK -do-
