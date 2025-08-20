Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Azure Sand Universal August 17th, 2025 Dolphin Shipping MW-2 Helena-K Rice/ Ocean August 17th, 2025 Cement Service MW-4 Abilene Coal Ocean August 16th, 2025 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Bulk Coal Alpine August 16th, 2025 Bequia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT ST Paul Coal Alpine August 17th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine August 17th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Container GAC August 18th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Romance Condensate Alpine August 18th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Koulitsa-2 Soya East Wind August 16th, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG Universal Shipp. August 18th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Eleni-T Container GAC August 19th, 2025 ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine -do- Abilene Coal Ocean World -do- ST Paul Coal Alpine -do- Romance Condensate Alpine -do- Azure Dolphin Sand Universal Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Morning Glory Palm oil Alpine August 19th, 2025 Khairpur Gasoline Alpine -do- Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do- Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do- Zhong Chang Hong Sheng Coal Trade To Shore -do- Hafnia Andrea Palm oil Alpine -do- Nave Cassiopeia Gas oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Valence Container GAC -do- MSC Barcelona Container MSC PAK -do- CMA CGM Otello Container CMA CGM PAK August 20th, 2025 Groton Container GAC -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- MSC Mediterranean Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Lyse-V Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

