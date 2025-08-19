BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s IT exports grow $354mln in July

Tahir Amin Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 09:21pm

ISLAMABAD: The country’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports remittances comprising computer services and call centre services registered around 24 percent growth in the first month (July) of current fiscal year 2025-26 as it remained $354 million compared to $286 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

According to official data IT exports remittances increased by around 5 per cent on month-on-month basis in July 2025 and stood at $354 million when compared to $339 million in June 2025.

Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports have seen significant growth, with a nearly 18% increase in FY 2024-25, reaching $3.810 billion. This growth is part of a larger trend, with the IT sector declared one of the fastest-growing segments of the national economy.

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

The government had set a target of $4.2 billion in IT exports for 2025, but missed it by around $400 million. The government has set the target of $5 billion from IT exports for the current fiscal year.

The IT ministry has identified several constraints including inconsistency in policies, taxation issues and banking hurdles which are hampering the country’s information technology sector’s export potential of around $15 billion.

Pakistan’s IT industry has huge potential. Many experts believe it can bring in more dollars for the country. It can also create jobs for the youth. To reach the $5 billion goal, the government and private sector will need to work together.

Better training, faster internet, and support for startups can help. If the momentum continues, Pakistan’s IT sector can become one of the top earners for the economy in the coming years, experts added.

current account IT exports Pakistan imports Pakistan's exports Pakistan July exports

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s IT exports grow $354mln in July

New record: KSE-100 settles below 150,00 level

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

PIA flights disrupted amid torrential rains in Karachi

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Wednesday after torrential rains

One dead, two injured in Karachi fire incident

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Karachi flooded by heavy rains; forces market closures, power outages

Read more stories