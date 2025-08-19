BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 04:58pm

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $254 million in July 2025, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Tuesday.

The deficit follows a surplus of $328 million recorded in June 2025 and compares with a deficit of $350 million in July 2024.

Pakistan closed FY25 with a $2.1-billion current account surplus, its first in 14 years, largely supported by a 27% jump in workers’ remittances to $38.3 billion.

The July 2025 deficit, however, indicates that sustaining a positive trend will depend on continued strength in remittances, stable exports, and controlled import demand.

In June 2025, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $3.33 billion, up 8% as compared to $3.09 billion in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, total imports clocked in at $5.84 billion during June 2025, an increase of 1% on a yearly basis, according to SBP data.

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $3.41 billion in June 2025, an increase of over 8% as compared to the previous year.

Low economic growth, along with high inflation, has helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit, with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate, which has declined in recent months, and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

