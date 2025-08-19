Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in ‘well-coordinated manner’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that rescue and relief operation in areas affected by urban flooding was being carried out in a well coordinated manner by the federal and provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), armed forces and other concerned departments.

This he said while addressing a press conference along with Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Director General NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider in Islamabad.

The information minister said the prime minister had categorically stated that it was a national catastrophe and all governments and departments will work collectively to overcome this tragedy.

He said that NDMA was providing all necessary information to provincial governments and concerned institutions in real time in a well coordinated manner.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, districts of Buner, Shangla, Bajaur and Swat power distribution system was disrupted.

Tarar said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari was present in flood affected area to personally supervise the entire restoration process. Similarly, he said Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam was in Bajaur whereas Minister for Communications Aleem Khan was supervising the restoration of the communication system in Gilgit.

Giving details of power system disruption, he said 35 feeders were affected in Swat, out of which 25 have been restored, in Buner, nine feeders were affected out of which three have been restored and work was underway on remaining six feeders. The minister said till now about 70 per cent of electricity has been restored in the affected calamity-hit areas.

He said it was ensured that major hospitals in affected areas should get uninterrupted power supply.

About road infrastructure, he said traffic on Malakand-Besham Road has been restored and Khazakhaila- Besham Highway (N-90) has been opened in Malakand Division.

He said that armed forces and the federal government were making all out efforts to restore Astore bridge to reopen Jaglot-Skardu Road.

Regarding relief goods, he said that about1200 tents have been sent to calamity-hit areas.

He said a special team of doctors has been sent from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment of injured. Besides generators, dewatering pumps more medicines and tents have also been sent, he added.

Moreover, over 500 medical camps have been established and 40 tonnes of ration packs have been sent to urban floods victims.

In the coming few days, early warning system has predicted more rains in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its government has also been informed about the situation.

The Prime Minister has given special instructions that all federal institutions should play proactive role in the restoration of provincial roads. The minister said that in difficult times, the nation should unite and play its role in reducing difficulties of the affected families.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Sharif said that Pakistan Army rescue teams have successfully evacuated 6,903 stranded individuals and provided medical treatment to 6,304 patients in flood-affected areas.

Briefing the media alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Lt Gen Sharif emphasised that relief and restoration efforts are ongoing, with additional personnel deployed to support communities in crisis.

A total of 585 tonnes of ration have been allocated for flood-hit populations, from army reserves, as directed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, he said.

Army aviation units are conducting aerial sorties to deliver supplies and evacuate residents from remote regions. Six sorties are scheduled for Tuesday, targeting inaccessible areas. In Buner, Swat, and Shangla, two battalions each have been deployed, while Frontier Corps wings are active in Bajaur and a company in Swabi.

The DG ISPR said relief logistics are bolstered as 2,500 tonnes of ready-to-eat ration stock is available. He said with an additional 5,000 tonnes stocks are available at the Nowshera base for immediate deployment.

Infrastructure restoration is also underway, he said, adding that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90 roads were damaged, with 110 critical repair points identified. Nine roads have been fully restored, and partial repairs completed at 86 locations. Jaw Bridge repair is 40 percent complete and expected to reopen within days. The Karakoram Highway, previously blocked at eight points, has been fully cleared. Restoration work continues at Astore bridges and along the Jaglot–Skardu Road.

The DG ISPR said in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Engineering Brigade has repaired multiple bridges and is working to reopen roads in Shangla and Buner. The Signal Unit, in coordination with Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL), has restored 16 BTS towers to support emergency communications.

Three Army medical units are operating nine medical camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, having treated over 6,300 patients. Urban search and rescue teams are active in Buner, supported by two medical battalions, he added. Medical teams from Combined Military Hospital and Military Hospital have also been deployed to provide continuous care in Buner, Shangla, and Swat.