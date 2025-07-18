BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.8%)
DCL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
DGKC 171.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.95%)
HUBC 147.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.6%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 83.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
NBP 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.8%)
PAEL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
PPL 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.5%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.29%)
SSGC 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.23%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.88%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
TREET 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2%)
TRG 56.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,131 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 39,598 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.34%)
KSE100 138,838 Increased By 172.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,381 Increased By 27.4 (0.06%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

  • C/A surplus comes amid 27% increase in remittances during FY25
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 03:47pm

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a massive surplus of $2.1 billion during the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, a sharp contrast against $2.07 billion deficit recorded in the FY24, data released on Friday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

“This is the first current account surplus in 14 years,” said AKD Securities.

The surplus came on the back of a significant increase in remittance inflows during FY25, which clocked in at $38.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 27% on a yearly basis.

“Major factor was a significant increase in workers’ remittances,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

Meanwhile, the country’s C/A registered a surplus of $328 million in June 2025, against a deficit of $84 million (revised) last month and a deficit of $500 million in June 2024.

The current account surplus comes on the back of a significant increase in exports during the period.

Breakdown

In June 2025, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $3.33 billion, up 8% as compared to $3.09 billion in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, total imports clocked in at $5.84 billion during June 2025, an increase of 1% on a yearly basis, according to SBP data.

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $3.41 billion in June 2025, an increase of over 8% as compared to the previous year.

Low economic growth, along with high inflation, has helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit, with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate, which has declined in recent months, and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

Remittances Import pakistan exports SBP current account remittances in Pakistan remittances inflow C/A

