BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP’s Appellate Tribunal upholds penalty against telecom operators for non-competitive practice

  • LDI revenues 'jumped 308%', from $8.37 million to $59 million
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 04:25pm

Upholding the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) decision of penalty against the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and other Long Distance International (LDI) operators, the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has directed the companies to deposit the fine within 30 days.

The commission had in its decision noted that while incoming call volumes fell by 70% after anti-competitive International Clearing House (ICH) agreement of telecom operators — from 1.9 billion minutes in September 2012 to 579 million in February 2013 — LDI revenues jumped 308%, from $8.37 million to $59 million.

The tribunal upheld the CCP’s findings but reduced the penalty to 2% of turnover generated from the ICH arrangement. It ruled that if the operators fail to pay within 30 days, the original 7.5% penalty will be reinstated.

Recovery of Rs78bn dues: NA panel rejects concessions for LDI telecom firms

The CCP had imposed penalties of 7.5% of annual turnover on each LDI operator including the PTCL for entering into an anti-competitive ICH agreement.

In 2012, the LDI operators including PTCL entered into an agreement wherein all incoming international calls were routed through a single gateway operated by PTCL as head of an LDI consortium. The arrangement fixed a uniform termination rate of around 8.8 US cents per minute — up from about 2 cents previously — and allocated revenue shares and traffic quotas among LDI operators. Competing networks were closed, and prices for overseas callers increased.

The CCP declared the ICH a cartel arrangement involving price-fixing and market-sharing. In April 2013, it imposed penalties of 7.5% of annual turnover on each LDI operator and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restore pre-ICH competition.

The order rejected claims of “state compulsion” or Ministry of Information Technology directives, stating that records showed LDI operators themselves sought and secured the policy directive for ICH.

The tribunal affirmed that the Competition Act, 2010, applies to government bodies and regulators, noting that even PTA could be held liable for restricting competition. It dismissed arguments that the CCP lacked jurisdiction because the calls were incoming and free to local consumers, stressing that the agreement restricted market entry and competition.

telecom companies telecom operators CCP's Appellate Tribunal penalty against telecom operators non competitive practice

Comments

200 characters

CCP’s Appellate Tribunal upholds penalty against telecom operators for non-competitive practice

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Karachi flooded by heavy rains; forces market closures, power outages

Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in ‘well-coordinated manner’

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Read more stories