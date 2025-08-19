BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2025 12:53pm

Pakistan and Bangladesh are looking to deepen their economic and energy ties, with both countries exploring new opportunities for bilateral growth in the energy and mineral sectors, including coal, limestone, and petroleum products.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hussain, at the Ministry of Petroleum.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including limestone, coal and petroleum products, to foster mutual economic growth and energy security, read a statement on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to support our brothers in Bangladesh and enhance cooperation in various sectors,” said Ali Pervaiz, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Bangladesh.

“Pakistan values its relationship with Bangladesh and is eager to explore joint ventures that benefit both nations.”

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

The meeting explored potential avenues for partnership in the exploration sector, trade of limestone, coal, and petroleum products. Both sides emphasised the importance of knowledge-sharing and investment opportunities to maximise the potential of these sectors.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s willingness to strengthen economic and energy cooperation, noting that such collaboration would contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

He reiterated Bangladesh’s interest in expanding trade and investment linkages with Pakistan.

This meeting underscores the commitment of both Pakistan and Bangladesh to deepen their ties and explore new opportunities for bilateral growth in the energy and mineral sectors.

