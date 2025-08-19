BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weaker as markets eye Fed symposium, local inflation print

  • The rand traded at 17.6550 against the dollar
Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 12:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was weaker in early trade on Tuesday, as investors looked to the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium for hints on the US interest rate trajectory, while also eyeing inflation figures from Africa’s most industrialised economy.

At 0634 GMT the rand traded at 17.6550 against the dollar , down about 0.2% on Monday’s close.

Global investor focus is mainly on the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

ETM Analytics said the risk-sensitive rand will likely take cues from this meeting as it currently remains range-bound against the dollar.

“The USD-ZAR started the week on the defensive, which looks set to continue,” the note said.

“Expectations are for central banks to adopt a more dovish stance, but with some conservatism as the full effects of the tariffs remain unknown. Early signs that the global economy may be slowing require confirmation, which will take several more months.”

Statistics South Africa will release July inflation data on Wednesday, with most analysts expecting a rise from 3.0% in June.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 1.5 basis points to 9.66%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand weaker as markets eye Fed symposium, local inflation print

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 in early trade as buying spree continues

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Port Qasim

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

US would help assure Ukraine’s security in a peace deal, Trump tells Zelenskiyy

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Read more stories