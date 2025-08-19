BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Markets

Copper rangebound as investors navigate mixed market signals

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 12:27pm

BEIJING: Copper prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, with traders staying cautious as mixed market signals cast a shadow on directions.

A stronger US dollar, with investors still closely monitoring prospects for the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, remained a drag for the base metals complex, as it makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

But hopes of stronger seasonal demand in top consumer China lingered, supporting prices of the red metal used in power and construction sectors.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.13% to 78,920 yuan ($10,982.92) per metric ton, as of 0259 GMT.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, however, added 0.2% to $9,752.5 a ton.

Copper markets will be closely watching Thursday’s EU and US manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data releases, as softer prints would reinforce current demand concerns while any upside surprises could provide short-lived support, analysts at consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) said in a note.

China’s imports of refined copper remained weak due to unfavourable arbitrage between SHFE and LME warehouses, BMI analysts said, expecting the import premium to continue at a low level as domestic copper production keeps increasing.

Additionally, output in Peru, the world’s third-largest copper producer, rose 7.1% year-on-year in June, thanks to the robust increase at the MMG-controlled Las Bambas mines. However, China’s latest pledge to continue to boost consumption reignited demand hopes.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.12%, nickel dropped 0.51%, tin fell 0.33% and zinc shed 0.65%, while lead advanced 0.21%.

LME aluminium fell 0.29%, nickel lost 0.57%, zinc ticked down 0.11%, while lead gained 0.36% and tin was little changed.

