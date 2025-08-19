BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s July exports jump 6.8% y/y, much stronger than market forecast

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 12:18pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports jumped by an unexpectedly strong 6.8% in July from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments of electrical and electronic products, government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports had been expected to decline by 3.9% in annual terms, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Reuters.

The rise in July was in tandem with an increase in re-exports, along with higher shipments of machinery, palm oil-based products and optical and scientific equipment, chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

Exports to Singapore, a major trade partner, jumped 22.2% while those to China grew 6.8%, data from the statistics department and trade ministry showed. Shipments to the United States rose 3.8%.

Imports in July grew 0.6% from a year earlier, the data showed, compared with a 2.9% decrease forecast by economists.

Imports of capital goods rose 20.6% but imports of intermediate and consumption goods declined, falling 17.8% and 5%, respectively, according to the data.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 15 billion ringgit ($3.55 billion) in July, above the poll forecast of 5.4 billion ringgit.

Malaysia Malaysia exports

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s July exports jump 6.8% y/y, much stronger than market forecast

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 in early trade as buying spree continues

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Port Qasim

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

US would help assure Ukraine’s security in a peace deal, Trump tells Zelenskiyy

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Read more stories