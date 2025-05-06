AIRLINK 155.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.62%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
OGDC 207.61 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (3.69%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
PPL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (4.22%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.45%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.81%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,793 Increased By 690.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 35,104 Increased By 295.3 (0.85%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s exports impacted more by global economy than FX moves, minister says

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 11:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s trade minister said on Tuesday that the country’s exports will be impacted more by global economic growth and trade than by currency fluctuations.

Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said exports rose significantly in the first quarter of 2025 as companies were frontloading orders to get ahead of US tariffs, which were announced by President Donald Trump in early April.

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

“What will support the exports more is actually the growth of the global economy and the growth of global trade… more so than the currency fluctuation,” Tengku Zafrul said at a press conference.

Malaysia’s exports rose a better-than-expected 6.8% in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States rising to a record high of 22.66 billion ringgit ($5.4 billion).

Donald Trump Malaysia global economy Malaysia exports Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s exports impacted more by global economy than FX moves, minister says

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Oil climbs $1 as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Read more stories