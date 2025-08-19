BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Japan’s Nikkei slips from record high as investors weigh Wall Street lull

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 11:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped from a record high to trade flat on Tuesday, as investors weighed Wall Street’s muted overnight finish, raising concerns that markets have advanced too far, too fast.

As of 0153 GMT, the Nikkei index was flat at 43,722.21, after rising to a record high of 43,876.42 and also falling to as low as 43,411.99 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix also traded flat at 3,121.86 in choppy trading.

“Almost everyone in the market thinks that the market is overheated, so there is a sell-off even from a small negative cue,” GCI Asset Management’s senior portfolio manager Takamasa Ikeda said.

“This time it was the overnight Wall Street. Gains of stocks will be limited until the market confirms the outcome of Jackson Hole meeting.”

Wall Street’s main indexes closed roughly flat on Monday, after struggling for direction, while investors awaited a raft of corporate earnings reports from major retailers for more signs about the state of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole.

In Japan, SoftBank Group reversed early gains to fall 1.6%, after news that the Japanese technology investor is taking a $2 billion equity stake in Intel.

SoftBank shares have surged 39% so far this month, far outpacing the Nikkei’s 6.5% gain. Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.88%.

Investors will closely watch the Fed’s Jackson Hole conference from August 21-23, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak. It could offer more clarity on the US economic outlook and the Fed’s policy framework.

Central banks’ policies will be a key for the Nikkei in the coming sessions, as there is an expectation that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates at its September policy meeting, Ikeda said.

Bucking the trend, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.78% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei.

