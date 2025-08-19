BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall as Ukraine talks raise prospect of sanctions easing

  • Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.72%, to $66.12 a barrel
Reuters Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 03:43pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders weighed the possibility that talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US to end the war in Ukraine could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian crude, raising supply.

Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.72%, to $66.12 a barrel by 0820 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery, set to expire on Wednesday, fell 40 cents, or 0.63%, to $63.02 per barrel.

The more active October WTI contract was down 46 cents, or 0.73%, at $62.24 a barrel. Prices settled around 1% higher in the previous session.

Following a White House meeting on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European allies, US President Donald Trump announced in a social media post that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said arrangements were being made for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, which could lead to a trilateral summit involving all three leaders.

“Oil prices are largely responding to outcomes of recent meetings between Trump-Putin and Trump-Zelenskiy, and while no outright peace deal or ceasefire seems imminent, there has been some progress made,” Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank, said.

“Chances of further escalation or intensification of sanctions on Russia from the US or Europe may be off the table for now.”

Sarkar also noted that Trump’s softened stance on secondary sanctions targeting importers of Russian oil has reduced the risk of global supply disruptions, easing geopolitical tensions slightly. Zelenskiy described his talks with Trump as “very good” and noted discussions about US security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump confirmed the US would provide such guarantees, though the extent of support remains unclear.

Trump has pressed for a quick end to Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years, but Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia’s terms.

“An outcome which would see a ratcheting down of tensions and remove threats of secondary tariffs or sanctions would see oil drift lower toward our $58 per barrel Q4-25/Q1-26 average target,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall as Ukraine talks raise prospect of sanctions easing

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Tribunal upholds penalty against PTCL, other LDI operators

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories