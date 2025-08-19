Dar & UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secy reaffirm shared commitment

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar met Monday with the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia. He underscored the importance of the just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK ties and expressed satisfaction with on-going collaboration in areas of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.

