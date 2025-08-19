Court seeks arguments on bail pleas of 23 PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday sought arguments on bail applications of 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case registered against them in connection with the violation of Section 144 on August 15.

Duty judge Rizwan Uddin, while hearing the case, sought arguments on PTI’s workers’ bail pleas today (Tuesday) in a case registered against them at Industrial Area Police Station under different sections of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act and Section 144.

The same court in another case registered against 40 PTI workers at Margalla police station issued notices to defence and prosecution for the submission of arguments on the bail applications.

During the hearing, the court asked both parties to present their arguments on bail pleas during the next hearing to be held on August 20.

