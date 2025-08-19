Alkhidmat opens another water filtration plant

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has inaugurated its 71st RO water filtration plant in the megacity, established in Block 7 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town in collaboration with the town administration.

According to Alkhidmat on Monday, the plant will provide citizens with safe drinking water at affordable rates, with a proper testing system in place to ensure quality. The organisation noted that many residents still lack access to clean water, while contaminated supplies continue to pose serious health risks.

Alkhidmat stated that, in addition to its filtration plants, it is running hundreds of other water projects including submersible and hand pumps, boreholes and wells in underprivileged and water-scarce areas.

The charity added that its long-term goal is to expand water facilities across the city to improve access to safe and clean drinking water for citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025