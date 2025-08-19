BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Published August 19, 2025

All CMOs commence services in AJ&K, G-B

Tahir Amin Published August 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: All the Cellular Mobile Operators have commenced mobile broadband services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) despite challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Approximately 90 per cent of the telecom infrastructure has been upgraded with 4G data services, ensuring wider access to high-speed mobile broadband services in the region.

Official sources in Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Authority (PTA) told Business Recorder that the operators have achieved 4G data enablement on the upgraded sites, fulfilling the mandatory rollout requirements set by the PTA. The development is expected to significantly enhance digital connectivity, boost tourism, and improve socio-economic activities in the mountainous and remote areas of AJ&K and GB.

The 2021 spectrum auction specifically mandated enhanced coverage obligations in underserved regions. By upgrading existing networks for data services, the operators have not only met their license conditions but also addressed a long-standing demand of residents for reliable mobile broadband services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

