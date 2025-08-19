NA body lauds MoFA for speedy humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddique, lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) for speedy humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Officials from the MoFA and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed that 17 consignments totalling 117 tonnes of relief goods—including medical supplies, blankets, shelter materials, and hygiene items—have been dispatched since October 2023 through Egypt and Jordan.

The first consignment was sent on October 19, 2023, while the latest consignment was dispatched from Islamabad on August 5, 2025.

The NDMA has finalised an 18th consignment this week, with four additional shipments planned through Al-Khidmat Foundation in the coming weeks.

Senator Sherry Rehman raised questions regarding Pakistan’s role in the face of the Gaza crisis.

The Foreign Office spokesperson apprised that access to authentic information from Gaza remains limited due to blockades, with updates largely reliant on the Red Cross, social media, and other humanitarian agencies.

Pakistan maintains its active role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with the upcoming OIC special session on August 25 set to feature all foreign ministers deliberating on the situation.

The committee was also assured that contrary to some reports, as pointed out by the chairman committee no relief consignments have been blocked, except for one early consignment in Egypt which faced tracking difficulties.

Reviewing Agenda Item 2, the committee discussed the role of Pakistan’s Embassy in Serbia in facilitating overseas employment for Pakistani workers.

Senator Humayun Mohmand raised concerns regarding visa arrangements and social media advertisements by recruitment companies. Officials explained that Pakistani embassies identify opportunities while the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis handles formalities through NAVTTC and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The Serbian ambassador expressed satisfaction with Pakistani workers, noting low attrition rates. However, concerns were raised about living conditions, alleged harassment, and demands for 1,000 Euros by some companies. The committee requested the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and NAVTTC representatives to attend the next meeting for detailed discussions.

Briefing the committee on Pakistan’s global diplomatic footprint, the MoFA reported that Pakistan currently operates 124 missions worldwide, covering embassies and consulates across 90 countries with ambassadorial representation.

The secretary highlighted that 79 foreign missions are operating in Pakistan.

The ministry further apprised that key performance indicators (KPIs) are being revised to evaluate the performance of ambassadors and staff, with quarterly reports compiled annually.

The committee directed the ministry to present a detailed performance monitoring report in upcoming sessions.

