US warns of BLA, TTP, ISIS-Khorasan terror threats in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US State Department spokesperson Margaret MacLeod has warned that Pakistan faces threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking after the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad the other day, Margaret MacLeod said both countries had reaffirmed their joint resolve to combat all forms of terrorism and discussed strategies to counter growing threats.

The US spokesperson noted that the United States appreciates Pakistan’s success in its fight against terrorist organisations.

She also extended condolences over the loss of innocent civilians and police officials in terrorist incidents, including the attack on the Jaffer Express and the assault on a school bus in Khuzdar.

Margaret MacLeod, who serves as the US State Department’s Hindi and Urdu Spokesperson as well as Deputy Director of the London International Media Hub, said the dialogue underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Washington and Islamabad in regional security.

