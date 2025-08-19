BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

US warns of BLA, TTP, ISIS-Khorasan terror threats in Pakistan

NNI Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: US State Department spokesperson Margaret MacLeod has warned that Pakistan faces threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking after the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad the other day, Margaret MacLeod said both countries had reaffirmed their joint resolve to combat all forms of terrorism and discussed strategies to counter growing threats.

The US spokesperson noted that the United States appreciates Pakistan’s success in its fight against terrorist organisations.

She also extended condolences over the loss of innocent civilians and police officials in terrorist incidents, including the attack on the Jaffer Express and the assault on a school bus in Khuzdar.

Margaret MacLeod, who serves as the US State Department’s Hindi and Urdu Spokesperson as well as Deputy Director of the London International Media Hub, said the dialogue underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Washington and Islamabad in regional security.

Margaret MacLeod is the U.S. State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson. In this capacity, she communicates U.S. foreign policy priorities to Hindi and Urdu speakers around the world.

As a career Foreign Service Officer, she has served overseas in the U.S. Missions to India, Pakistan, and Japan.

Her domestic assignments include international security and non-proliferation, international organisations, and a fellowship on Capitol Hill.

She holds a doctorate in sustainable development from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from Georgetown University and studied at the Delhi School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar. She speaks and reads Hindi and Urdu.

