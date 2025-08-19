KP, AJK floods: Saylani launches relief operations

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust has launched relief operations for the flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

The Trust’s founder and chairman, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, will leave for Peshawar on Tuesday (today), along with his team to personally supervise the relief activities.

According to details, Saylani has already begun distributing cooked meals among the affected and displaced people in Buner and other flood-hit areas. In addition, 10 tons of dry food, tents, clothing, and other essential relief supplies are being airlifted to Peshawar via a C-130 aircraft. Distribution of these relief items will be carried out under the supervision of NDMA and other government authorities.

Expressing sorrow over the widespread devastation caused by the floods, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri said that Saylani Welfare International Trust stands by the affected families in this difficult time and is committed to providing every possible support. Volunteers have already started providing ready-to-eat meals, while the 10 tons of relief supplies will be distributed immediately upon arrival in Peshawar.

To ensure effective coordination and guidance, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri will personally oversee the relief efforts alongside his team.

