Business & Finance Print 2025-08-19

Ahsan Iqbal visits Millat Tractors factory

Published August 19, 2025

LAHORE: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) hosted Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal at MTL Factory, in Lahore on Monday. He was the Chief Guest in an event at the plant to celebrate the start of exports of Millat Tractors to Mexico, expanding Pakistan’s foot print in international agricultural machinery markets.

On this historic event, the minister appreciated the efforts of MTL for achieving more than 90 percent deletion level in tractors, resulting in saving of precious foreign exchange reserves.

The Minister was briefed on the issues being faced by the tractor industry, especially with respect to implementation of a long term “National Tractor Policy”, the absence of which has resulted in inconsistent growth and rollercoaster pattern like sales figures of the industry.

Ahsan iqbal tractor industry Millat Tractors Limited MTL Millat Tractors factory National Tractor Policy

