Rise in gender-based violence: Sherry moves resolution in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday moved a resolution in the Senate, voicing deep concern over the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and the failure of state institutions to deliver justice to survivors.

Quoting a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), she told the House, “in 2024 alone, a staggering 32,617 cases of gender-based violence were reported across Pakistan. These included 5,339 incidents of rape, 24,439 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 2,238 cases of domestic violence, and 547 so-called honour killings. These are not mere statistics — they represent shattered lives, devastated families, and survivors abandoned by the system. This is low reporting as compared to the real numbers.”

Despite the shocking scale of violence, justice remains elusive “Honour killings conviction rate is less than 0.5 per cent, while rape conviction is less than 0.5 per cent, kidnapping/abduction conviction rate is 0.1 per cent, domestic violence conviction rate: 1.3 per cent (SSDO, 2024).”

She said, “Shockingly, overall conviction rate is five per cent, while 64 per cent of accused are acquitted (Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, 2023). Meanwhile, according to Human Rights Watch, 70 per cent of GBV cases go unreported due to fear of retaliation, lack of trust in law enforcement, stigma, and societal victim-blaming. These are highly disappointing and shocking numbers.”

Senator Rehman stressed that this impunity translates into daily violence across Pakistan and said, “Every day, on average, 67 kidnappings, 19 rapes, six cases of domestic violence, and two honour killings are reported. And yet, the conviction rates remain abysmally low, emboldening perpetrators and silencing survivors. This is a collapse of accountability and a shameful indictment of our institutions.”

She also criticised the institutional failures despite government claims of reform. She said that even after the establishment of 480 special courts for GBV cases, justice is still denied. She said that pending cases are piling up to dangerous levels, investigations and prosecutions remain deeply flawed, and survivors are forced to suffer in silence. The weak institutional response is reinforcing the cycle of violence, she said.

Senator Rehman said that the state’s indifference towards crimes against women is unacceptable. “We need urgent reforms in law enforcement and the judiciary, a transparent national reporting system on GBV, and survivor-centred justice mechanisms. Survivors of gender-based violence deserve protection, dignity, and justice; not silence, stigma, and impunity,” she said.

