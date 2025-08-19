BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

Rise in gender-based violence: Sherry moves resolution in Senate

Naveed Butt Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday moved a resolution in the Senate, voicing deep concern over the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and the failure of state institutions to deliver justice to survivors.

Quoting a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), she told the House, “in 2024 alone, a staggering 32,617 cases of gender-based violence were reported across Pakistan. These included 5,339 incidents of rape, 24,439 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 2,238 cases of domestic violence, and 547 so-called honour killings. These are not mere statistics — they represent shattered lives, devastated families, and survivors abandoned by the system. This is low reporting as compared to the real numbers.”

Despite the shocking scale of violence, justice remains elusive “Honour killings conviction rate is less than 0.5 per cent, while rape conviction is less than 0.5 per cent, kidnapping/abduction conviction rate is 0.1 per cent, domestic violence conviction rate: 1.3 per cent (SSDO, 2024).”

She said, “Shockingly, overall conviction rate is five per cent, while 64 per cent of accused are acquitted (Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, 2023). Meanwhile, according to Human Rights Watch, 70 per cent of GBV cases go unreported due to fear of retaliation, lack of trust in law enforcement, stigma, and societal victim-blaming. These are highly disappointing and shocking numbers.”

Senator Rehman stressed that this impunity translates into daily violence across Pakistan and said, “Every day, on average, 67 kidnappings, 19 rapes, six cases of domestic violence, and two honour killings are reported. And yet, the conviction rates remain abysmally low, emboldening perpetrators and silencing survivors. This is a collapse of accountability and a shameful indictment of our institutions.”

She also criticised the institutional failures despite government claims of reform. She said that even after the establishment of 480 special courts for GBV cases, justice is still denied. She said that pending cases are piling up to dangerous levels, investigations and prosecutions remain deeply flawed, and survivors are forced to suffer in silence. The weak institutional response is reinforcing the cycle of violence, she said.

Senator Rehman said that the state’s indifference towards crimes against women is unacceptable. “We need urgent reforms in law enforcement and the judiciary, a transparent national reporting system on GBV, and survivor-centred justice mechanisms. Survivors of gender-based violence deserve protection, dignity, and justice; not silence, stigma, and impunity,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Sherry Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Rise in gender-based violence: Sherry moves resolution in Senate

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories