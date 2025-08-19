Top official speaks of TDAP’s role in exploring new markets

KARACHI: Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sheheryar Taj has said the TDAP is making extensive efforts to ensure greater access of Pakistani products to international markets.

In this regard, new markets are being explored, while under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), single-country exhibitions are being organized in several countries to showcase Pakistani products in regions where they currently have little or no penetration.

He expressed these views during a meeting with industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). The meeting was attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, former presidents and chairmen Gulzar Firoz, Masood Naqi, along with other members.

The TDAP secretary further said that the authority is actively working to resolve issues related to the Export Development Fund (EDF). He assured that if KATI wishes to organize exhibitions, trade activities, or roadshows in any country, TDAP will extend full support. He stressed that it is TDAP’s responsibility to address exporters’ problems and remove hurdles in the way of exports, adding that Pakistani trade officers posted in embassies abroad are striving to market local products more effectively.

Taj urged exporters to produce goods that meet international standards, strictly follow global regulations, and actively participate in overseas exhibitions where TDAP is ready to provide facilitation.

He also mentioned that TDAP is guiding exporters participating in exhibitions being held in Ethiopia and other countries. A major exhibition will be organized in Karachi from November 25 to 27, where more than 200 companies are expected to participate. He added that the government is taking measures to boost access to African markets so that Pakistani products can make inroads into the continent’s large consumer base.

KATI President Junaid Naqi said that exporters are facing rising challenges due to increasing production costs, which have significantly eroded the competitiveness of Pakistani products in the global market. He said that exporters need support and guidance to explore new markets.

Referring to Africa, he said the continent has a population of nearly 1.5 billion, with a majority Muslim population that seeks good relations with Pakistan, yet Pakistani products still struggle to enter these markets.

He pointed out that due to the lack of banking channels with African countries, foreign investors are importing Pakistani goods via Dubai and re-exporting them to Africa at higher prices, while local exporters are unable to directly benefit from this opportunity.

The KATI president added that Pakistan’s embassies abroad must increase their cooperation with exporters.

He also underlined the need to fully utilize Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with different countries, as trade balances remain unfavorable — Pakistan imports more from these countries than it exports. He stressed that TDAP must play a more active role in addressing this imbalance.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, criticized the ineffective use of the Export Development Fund (EDF). He said that although contributions are collected from all exporters, the funds are not being spent on development projects. As a result, Karachi’s infrastructure is in poor condition, with dilapidated roads, severe water shortages, and sewerage issues causing difficulties for exporters. He lamented that despite Karachi being the country’s economic hub, it has been completely neglected.

“No country can progress without industrialization and exports. For this, industrial development in Karachi is essential,” he said.

Chhaya also noted that the cooperation between KATI and TDAP is not at the level it should be, and emphasized that the opportunity must be used to strengthen bilateral coordination. He appreciated the role of SIFC in enhancing national exports but stressed the need to encourage youth to play their part, particularly in information technology, where Pakistan has immense untapped potential. He further said that SMEs should also be provided with export facilities. Referring to tariffs, he pointed out that India faces duties of nearly 50 percent, and Pakistani exporters must be facilitated to take advantage of this opportunity.

He also stressed the need to further promote Pakistani products such as leather, rice, and other items in the American market.

Other speakers at the meeting included Ejaz Sheikh, Gulzar Feroz, Muslim Mohammedi, Shahid Ghori, Farooq Afzal, and others, who also shared their views on boosting exports and industrial growth.

