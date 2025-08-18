BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street muted as investors focus on retail earnings, Jackson Hole summit

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 07:45pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Monday, in a quiet start to a week packed with corporate earnings reports from major retailers and the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole.

Investors also remained wary ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Kyiv’s conflict with Moscow. Trump has told Ukraine to give up hopes of getting back annexed Crimea or joining NATO, but will push for a peace deal with Russia.

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied over the past two weeks, with the blue-chip Dow hitting an intra-day record high on Friday, aided by interest rate cut expectations and a better-than-expected earnings season despite an uncertain trade environment.

Investors will closely monitor reports from Walmart, Home Depot and Target among others, which are expected this week, to determine how trade uncertainty and inflation expectations have affected U.S. consumers.

Data on Friday showed that while retail sales were increasing broadly as anticipated, consumer sentiment overall had taken a hit from mounting inflation fears.

“A lot of orders were pulled forward from a lot of retailers and companies that are producing products. So from an earnings standpoint, most likely they’re going to be in line and if there is a beat, it might be slight,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Wall Street trains sights on Jackson Hole Fed gathering

At 09:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.15 points to 44,943.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.83 points, or 0.06%, to 6,445.97 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 28.59 points, or 0.13%, to 21,594.39.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors edged up, with healthcare stocks leading with a 0.5% rise as UnitedHealth gained 2.3%, building on its nearly 12% jump in the previous session.

Investors continue to price in a 25-basis-point cut from the Federal Reserve next month, although they have lowered their expectations for another rate cut this year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Recent data have also suggested that while U.S. tariffs have not filtered into headline consumer prices yet, weakness in the jobs market could nudge the central bank to take a more dovish stance.

Markets hope that the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming conference between August 21 and 23, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak, could offer more clarity on the economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

On the trade front, the Trump administration widened the reach of its 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by adding hundreds of derivative products to the list of goods subject to the levies.

Dayforce surged the most in the S&P 500 index, up 25.4% after a report said PE firm Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire the HR management software firm.

Solar stocks such as SunRun jumped 7.2% and First Solar gained 6.2% after the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled new federal tax subsidy rules for solar and wind projects.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 35 new lows.

Wall Street Wall Street indexes wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street muted as investors focus on retail earnings, Jackson Hole summit

Hamas accepts new Gaza truce plan: Hamas official

Pakistan poised to enter growth phase after stability, says finance minister

Honour killing case: NA panel irked by non-submission of challan by Balochistan Police

Govt launches URAAN AI Techathon to drive innovation, economic transformation

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

Thousands of Palestinians leave Gaza City fearing Israeli offensive

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Read more stories