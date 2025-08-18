BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Markets

TSX slips ahead of Canada inflation data, Fed conference

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 07:42pm

Canada’s main stock index inched lower on Monday as investors avoided big bets ahead of domestic inflation data due on Tuesday and a key U.S. central bank conference starting on Friday.

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.17% at 27,858.27 points.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starts on Friday, which investors will watch for clues on monetary policy.

“There are a lot of expectations that the Fed coming out of this meeting will end up taking a more supportive approach,“said Shiraz Ahmed, founder & CEO of Sartorial Wealth Inc.

“A lot of investors are just in a wait-and-see pattern at the moment.”

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in an 85.1% likelihood for a September interest rate cut.

Investors will also watch out for Tuesday’s Canadian inflation data for July. A Reuters poll of economists expects the annual rate to have slowed to 1.8% last month.

Any decline in the domestic inflation rate could prompt the Bank of Canada to slash rates. The central bank at its last policy meeting suggested it will cut if the economy weakens and inflation stays contained.

Later in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders after Trump’s dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday failed to produce a peace agreement.

TSX’s energy index led losses on Monday, down 0.8%, hurt by lower crude prices ahead of the Trump-Zelenskiy meeting. Materials lost 0.6%.

Capped communications and consumer staples capped overall losses, gaining 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Air Canada fell 2.6% after suspending third-quarter and annual profit forecasts as its planes remained grounded after striking flight attendants defied a return-to-work order.

