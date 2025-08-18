India’s market regulator proposes allowing large firms to launch IPOs with smaller issue size

India’s market regulator on Monday proposed to reduce the minimum size of share sale for large companies looking to list their shares in a bid to simplify fund-raising.

The proposal includes allowing companies to sell a minimum of 2.5% of their paid-up share capital in an initial public offering from the earlier mandated 5% if their market capitalisation was above 5 trillion rupees ($57 billion) after the listing.