BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Skibidi’, ‘delulu’, and ‘tradwife’: social media words added to Cambridge dictionary

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 05:59pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

LONDON: Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha including “skibidi”, “delulu”, and “tradwife” are among 6,000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the last year, its publisher said Monday.

Cambridge University Press said tradwife, a portmanteau of traditional wife, reflected “a growing, controversial Instagram and TikTok trend that embraces traditional gender roles”.

The dictionary also took on the challenge of defining skibidi, a word popularised in online memes, as a term which had “different meanings such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning”.

The gibberish word was spread by a YouTube channel called “Skibidi Toilet” and is associated with the mindless, “brain rot” content found on social media and consumed by Gen Alpha’s overwhelmingly digital lifestyle.

The dictionary defined delulu, derived from the word delusional, as “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to”.

As an example, it cited a 2025 speech in parliament where Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the phrase “delulu with no solulu”.

“It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary,” said Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme manager at the Cambridge Dictionary.

“We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.”

Other new phrases include “lewk”, used to describe a unique fashion look and popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, and “inspo”, short for inspiration.

Work from home culture has given rise to “mouse jiggler”, referring to a way to pretend to work when you are not.

There is also “forever chemical”, man-made chemicals that stay in the environment for years and have gained traction as concerns grow about the irreversible impact of climate change on the health of humans and the plant.

Cambridge dictionary Skibidi tradwife

Comments

200 characters

‘Skibidi’, ‘delulu’, and ‘tradwife’: social media words added to Cambridge dictionary

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Circular debt: Pakistan govt moves to cut LNG import, reform gas sector

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Pakistan rupee continues upward momentum, marks 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

Read more stories