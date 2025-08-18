BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
World

Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:46pm
DUBAI: Dubai police said on Monday they caught three thieves just hours after they stole a precious pink diamond worth $25 million.

“The Dubai Police General Command has foiled the theft of a very rare pink diamond, valued at $25 million,” the police said in a statement shared by the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.

A diamond trader who had brought the jewel from Europe was lured to a villa by a crime gang under the pretence of a viewing by a potential wealthy client, police said.

But the gem was stolen when the diamond dealer arrived for the bogus inspection, the statement added.

Within eight hours three people from an unspecified Asian country were arrested “thanks to the efforts of specialised and field teams, and by using the latest artificial intelligence technologies,” police said.

Video footage shared by the Dubai Media Office showed the three men with their faces blurred after their arrest as well as CCTV footage of the gang.

Dubai is an important hub for diamond trading. Tightly controlled and policed, the UAE prides itself on its security and stability.

