Pakistan

FM Dar, UK minister discuss regional, global developments

BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 05:19pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Rt. Hon Hamish Falconer, at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in political, economic, climate and people-to-people domains. They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms and shared Islamabad’s perspective on regional peace and stability, particularly in South Asia.

He underscored the importance of a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan-UK relations and expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

They also stressed the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.

Foreign Minister Dar is in the United Kingdom on a two-day official visit, during which, he is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, Lord Wajid Khan, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

“Focus of the visit is on strengthening Pakistan-UK ties, boosting cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence & entrepreneurship, and enhanced cooperation with the Commonwealth,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said on Saturday.

