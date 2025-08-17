Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in the UK for his official visit from 17-19 August to meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, Lord Wajid Khan, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

“Focus of the visit is on strengthening Pakistan-UK ties, boosting cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence & entrepreneurship, and enhanced cooperation with the Commonwealth,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said on Saturday.

British MPs, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of Pakistani Diaspora would also call on the DPM/FM.

At the Pakistan High Commission in London, the DPM/FM would inaugurate pilot project by Punjab Land Record Authority and One Window Operation by IMPASS.

“Barring my long pre-scheduled official engagements with the Deputy Prime Minister of UK, Rt Hon Angela Rayner; Secretary General Commonwealth, Rt Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Hamish Faulkner, Minister of State, UK Foreign Office; and members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords during my two-days visit to the UK, I will not be holding the planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora,” he said.

This decision has been taken in solidarity and respect for those who are grieving, and to ensure that our full attention remains on the national relief and recovery efforts. My sincere regrets to all the organizers of the community event. Dar is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern parts of Pakistan. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” he stated this in a statement on Saturday.

The government of Pakistan is mobilising all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations. Federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces, and local administrations are working tirelessly to reach affected communities and ensure the safety of our citizens, he added. Prime Minister has chaired an emergency meeting, and the government is in close coordination to address immediate needs and plan for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas. Dar urged all Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and to contribute in whatever way they can to the ongoing relief work. InshaAllah, together, we will overcome this difficult hour.

