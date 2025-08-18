BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Autos, consumer stocks lead surge in Indian markets on prospects of sweeping tax cuts

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:03pm

Indian auto and consumer stocks rallied on Monday, with the auto index jumping nearly 5% to a 10-month high after the government’s plans of sweeping tax cuts, including lower goods and services tax (GST) on small cars.

The government’s plan to lower GST on small cars to 18% from 28%, among other changes, as part of tax reforms unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, is expected to spur demand and boost consumer spending.

The plans are likely to be announced by Diwali, a major, five-day Hindu festival in October and India’s biggest shopping season as households traditionally splurge, leading to the country’s consumption cycle peaking around the festival.

“These are strong tailwinds for the market with potential to take it higher,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, calling the timing of the next major GST reforms a “big positive”.

“Sectors like autos and cement, which are presently in the 28% tax slabs, are expected to benefit,” he said.

Urban consumers have been tightening their belts in recent quarters, squeezed by high living costs and sluggish income growth. A cut in GST on small cars, the auto-market’s most price-sensitive segment, could fire up festive season demand, giving middle-class buyers a break.

Auto stocks led sectoral gains on the Nifty 50 index, and were set for their best day since June 5, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India jumped 8% and 9%, respectively, to a record high.

Additionally, the simpler two-rate structure - slabs of 5% and 18%, with the 12% and 28% slabs scrapped - would make a host of products cheaper, from butter and fruit juices to dry fruits, offering a lift to consumer goods firms and shoppers.

Consumption stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Dabur gained between 4% and 7%, powering the FMCG index 1.8% higher.

Indian automaker goods and services tax

Comments

200 characters

Autos, consumer stocks lead surge in Indian markets on prospects of sweeping tax cuts

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Circular debt: Pakistan govt moves to cut LNG import, reform gas sector

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Pakistan rupee continues upward momentum, marks 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

Read more stories