BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India PM Modi vows October cuts to goods and services tax

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:09pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the goods and services tax (GST) would be reformed and taxes lowered by Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, set to be celebrated in October this year.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in goods and services tax. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country,” he said during a speech to mark the country’s anniversary of independence.

Modi’s announcement comes as India moves to simplify its GST structure, with a group of ministers preparing a report that will consider merging tax slabs and lowering rates on some products.

Indian PM Modi vows to protect farmers, pushes self-reliance amid Trump tariff tensions

The government has previously said that it wants to change GST rates and reduce the number of brackets, referring to tax rates for different categories, under a tax regime introduced in 2017.

The country currently levies GST at 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% on most goods and services, excluding gold and silver, and applies an additional levy on so-called demerit items such as cigarettes and high-end cars.

Citi estimated that about 20% of items - including packaged food and beverages, apparel and hotel accommodation - fall under the 12% GST slab, accounting for 5-10% of consumption and 5-6% of GST revenue.

If most of these are moved to the 5% slab and some to the 18% slab, it could lead to a revenue loss of around 500 billion rupees, or 0.15% of GDP, potentially taking the total policy stimulus for households in the current 2025-26 financial year to 0.6%-0.7% of GDP, the brokerage said.

Narendra Modi India GST goods and services tax

Comments

200 characters

India PM Modi vows October cuts to goods and services tax

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Rupee sees 6th successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups sue German ministers over deportation of Afghans from Pakistan

Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

Aurangzeb orders swift launch of skills bond, farmers scheme, and fan replacement programme

KAPCO appoints Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed (retd) as chairman

Big drop in diesel price likely

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories