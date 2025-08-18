BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s state-run telco MTNL defaults on loan repayments worth 87 billion rupees

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 04:56pm

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has defaulted on loan repayments worth 86.59 billion rupees ($990.48 million) to a group of seven public sector banks, the state-run telecom company said on Monday.

In July, MTNL had disclosed defaults of 85.85 billion rupees to the same lenders.

The default includes 77.94 billion rupees in principal and 8.65 billion rupees in overdue interest to lenders including Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

The debt-laden operator, which has long struggled with falling subscriber numbers, mounting losses and shrinking relevance in India’s highly competitive telecom market, has been surviving largely on government support and debt roll-overs.

India’s MTNL defaults on $1 billion of loans from seven public sector banks

MTNL’s total debt has risen to 345.77 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) as of July 31, from 344.84 billion rupees in June-end, which also includes sovereign-guaranteed bonds and loans from the Department Of Telecommunications.

India MTNL Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Comments

200 characters

India’s state-run telco MTNL defaults on loan repayments worth 87 billion rupees

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Circular debt: Pakistan govt moves to cut LNG import, reform gas sector

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Pakistan rupee continues upward momentum, marks 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

Read more stories