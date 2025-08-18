Suicide attack foiled in Balochistan, suspect arrested: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said the security forces foiled a major terrorist attack on Independence Day and arrested a “would-be” suicide bomber, terming it a breakthrough against insurgents in the province.

Addressing a press conference alongside top officials, Bugti said the suspect, Dr Mohammad Usman Kazi, a Grade-18 university lecturer, had planned to target citizens on Aug 14.

He was also allegedly involved in facilitating the November 2024 Quetta Railway Station bombing, which killed 32 people and injured more than 50.

Bugti said the suspect belonged to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade, which operates in multiple tiers and has intensified its attacks on security forces.

“This is the first time security forces have arrested a leader from the ‘sophisticated’ tier of the group,” he noted.

He said the arrest prevented “huge destruction” and praised the Counter-Terrorism Department and police for their role in the operation.

A recorded statement of the suspect was aired at the briefing, in which he confirmed his academic and professional background, as well as his government-employed family members.

Rejecting the narrative that militancy is driven by deprivation, Bugti argued that the suspect and his family were well-educated and financially stable, with government jobs and scholarships.

“This concocted narrative is used to legitimise the fight against Pakistan,” he remarked.

The chief minister warned that those who shield militants would face strict action. He recalled that neighbours of a “to-be suicide bomber” connected with Kazi resisted police during a raid, adding that all of them had since been arrested.

Bugti also highlighted broader counterterrorism measures, saying the provincial government had investigated over 2,000 people, including government employees, under the Fourth Schedule. Some were cleared, while others were suspended or terminated.

“We will not spare anyone. We’ll fight this war in both warfare and lawfare,” he said.

Balochistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent months, with groups like the BLA adopting new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target security forces.