Pakistan

US designates Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisation

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 11:11pm

The United States has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) sub-group, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

In a statement on Monday, the US State Department said the Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s earlier designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

BLA was first designated as an SDGT in 2019 after a series of terrorist attacks. Since then, the group has claimed responsibility for further attacks, including those by the Majeed Brigade. In 2024, BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

In 2025, the group said it was behind the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar, which killed 31 civilians and security personnel and saw more than 300 passengers held hostage.

Pakistan urges global drive to block flows of illicit arms to TTP, BLA

The State Department said the latest designations underscore Washington’s commitment to countering terrorism. It added that such measures help curtail support for terrorist activities.

According to the statement, the designations were made under Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. They will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

