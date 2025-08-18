BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,111 Increased By 148.5 (0.99%)
BR30 42,697 Increased By 618.6 (1.47%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Kotak Mahindra unit secures UAE licence to sell funds to retail investors

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 04:45pm

Kotak International, the global arm of India’s third-largest private lender Kotak Mahindra, said on Monday it has been given a licence by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell investment funds and portfolios to onshore retail investors.

Kotak is the first Indian firm to receive a licence from the UAE’s Securities & Commodities Authority, as more UAE investors show interest in Indian markets.

The firm plans to launch its first India-focused retail funds in the Gulf country by the final quarter of 2025.

“India has got a story which is extremely wide and diversified,” Shyam Kumar, Kotak International’s president, told Reuters, noting this makes it appealing to foreign investors.

“You have a very young population, working population, so that makes it very strong and resilient in terms of economic growth.”

Unlike India, the UAE does not tax personal income or capital gains on fund returns, making the country an attractive base for global investors.

While Kotak has previously engaged UAE-based investors via wealth managers and insurance platforms, its new licence enables the firm to directly solicit investments from retail clients, moving beyond traditional high-net-worth clientele.

“It really expands the scope,” Kumar said, noting clients will now be able to access Kotak’s funds with a minimum investment of around $500.

Indian nationals are the largest expatriate community in the UAE, representing roughly 35% of the population.

They’re also the top foreign investors in Dubai real estate, purchasing over 35 billion dirham ($9.53 billion) of property in the emirate last year, according to real estate agency Aeon & Trisl.

While Kumar noted the importance of the Indian population in Kotak’s UAE expansion strategy, he said the firm has a broader goal of attracting investors in the country beyond the diaspora.

Kotak’s move to court retail investors comes amid a deepening financial integration between India and the UAE.

In July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his seventh visit to the Gulf nation, where he signed key agreements to link India’s digital payment system to the UAE and boost bilateral trade.

India uae MENA Kotak Mahindra

Comments

200 characters

India’s Kotak Mahindra unit secures UAE licence to sell funds to retail investors

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

Suicide attack foiled in Balochistan, suspect arrested: CM Bugti

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan resumes rescue operations in flood-hit areas; death toll over 300

Read more stories