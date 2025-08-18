PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review ongoing relief operations for the victims of torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the prime minister announced that the entire federal cabinet will donate one month’s salary to support flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He directed federal institutions to intensify relief efforts in the affected districts of the province.

“In this hour of difficulty, there is no federal or provincial government — we must ensure full support and rehabilitation of the affected people,” said the prime minister, stressing that assisting fellow citizens in distress is a national duty.

He further added: “This is not a time for politics. It’s a time for service and for healing the pain of the people.”

PM Shehbaz announced that the federal government will provide financial assistance under the PM Relief Package not only to the families of those who lost their lives but also to the injured and affected.

The premier directed Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam to oversee the distribution of relief goods and the recovery operations in the affected regions.

“Relevant federal ministers will personally supervise the restoration of electricity, water, roads, and other basic services. Whereas, all concerned ministers must personally visit affected areas in KP, AJK, and GB,” he said.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) must prioritise restoring all routes for relief access without distinguishing between provincial and national highways.

The Ministry of Communications, NHA, and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) must ensure the repair of roads and bridges. The Minister for Communications is directed to visit affected areas and directly monitor restoration efforts, the PM Office said in a statement.

The Minister for Power is also instructed to inspect damaged regions and ensure power restoration on priority, it added.

Meanwhile, the PMO said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been directed to present a final assessment of damages immediately, submit a comprehensive plan for the distribution of relief items in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Until the last affected individual is helped and basic infrastructure is restored, federal ministers will remain on the ground,” the prime minister stated, adding all required resources could be received from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Health has been directed to dispatch medicines and medical teams and establish health camps in the affected areas. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has also been instructed to mobilise support for the victims.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the prime minister and attendees offered prayers for the martyrs of the floods and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The forum was briefed about the efforts of the NDMA and officials designated by the PM for relief works.

According to the briefing, 456 relief camps have been established and 400 rescue operations conducted so far, with trucks carrying relief supplies being dispatched, including today.

The prime minister ordered that the most affected areas should receive aid first on a priority basis.

A preliminary estimate puts losses to public and private property at over Rs126 million.

The NDMA presented updates on the supply of rations, tents, medicines, medical teams, and other relief items. The premier ordered further increases in these supplies.

It was also reported that the monsoon will continue until the second week of September, with six major spells already occurring and two more expected, whose effects may last through the end of September.

Several ministers and officials provided updates about situation in different areas. Federal Minister for Kashmir and GB Affairs Muqam briefed on the situation in Swat.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari reported on overall KP situaion. Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb Khan updated on Bajaur. The NHA chairman gave an update from Malakand. The secretary communications briefed from Gilgit.

Other ministers, including Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, and Dr Musadik Malik, also shared updates on relief efforts in line with the prime minister’s directions.

The meeting was attended by key cabinet members and officials including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Ahad Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Muqam, Leghari, Yousaf, Wattoo, Mubarak Zeb, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and PM’s Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, along with other senior officials.