‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecasted widespread rain and thunderstorms — including isolated heavy to very heavy falls — from Monday (today) until Friday (August 22).

The weather advisory department, as per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, said several districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Ghotki, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu are expected to experience intense weather conditions with occasional gaps.

“The downpour and associated windstorms may lead to urban flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and potential damage to weak structures, electric poles, and vehicles,” the PMD said.

Amid the weather forecast of downpours, the Guddu Barrage is currently experiencing a low-level flood, which may rise to medium level, while water flow at the Sukkur and Kotri barrages remains normal.

All concerned deputy commissioners and chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been advised to remain on “alert” around the clock. In response to the alert, they have been instructed to take all necessary mitigation measures to avoid any untoward situation.

The weather forecasting department also cautioned the masses that daily routines may be affected by the heavy downpour and lightning.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities with the forecast in mind,” it said.

It also urged citizens to secure weak structures and be prepared for potential power outages.