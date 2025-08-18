BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.56%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.11%)
NBP 144.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.39%)
PRL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.07 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,373 Increased By 881.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.1 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

  • Downpour, windstorms may lead to urban flooding, waterlogging: PMD
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 01:24pm
An auto rickshaw makes its way through a flooded artery in Karachi on February 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
An auto rickshaw makes its way through a flooded artery in Karachi on February 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecasted widespread rain and thunderstorms — including isolated heavy to very heavy falls — from Monday (today) until Friday (August 22).

The weather advisory department, as per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, said several districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Ghotki, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu are expected to experience intense weather conditions with occasional gaps.

What is cloudburst?

“The downpour and associated windstorms may lead to urban flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and potential damage to weak structures, electric poles, and vehicles,” the PMD said.

Amid the weather forecast of downpours, the Guddu Barrage is currently experiencing a low-level flood, which may rise to medium level, while water flow at the Sukkur and Kotri barrages remains normal.

All concerned deputy commissioners and chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been advised to remain on “alert” around the clock. In response to the alert, they have been instructed to take all necessary mitigation measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Thunderstorm, rain may hit Karachi, different parts of Sindh on Monday: PMD

The weather forecasting department also cautioned the masses that daily routines may be affected by the heavy downpour and lightning.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities with the forecast in mind,” it said.

It also urged citizens to secure weak structures and be prepared for potential power outages.

Comments

200 characters

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories