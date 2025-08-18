BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 03:02pm

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd, will launch a hybrid model in Pakistan in the near future, which will also feature Honda sensing, an advanced driver-assistance technology.

HCAR’s President and CEO, Masaya Wakuda, disclosed the development during the automaker’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Responding to queries raised by shareholders regarding the absence of a hybrid option in Honda’s current lineup, Wakuda said the company has been a leader in hybrid technology globally, particularly in the United States, and intends to bring that expertise to Pakistan.

“Apart from hybrid technology of Honda, the company is planning to introduce advanced Honda sensing in new hybrid model in Pakistan,” he said.

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

The announcement comes at a time when competitors, including Toyota Pakistan, have already unveiled investment plans in hybrid technology. Toyota recently announced plans to invest $100 million over the next few years in the South Asian country.

During the AGM, shareholders also raised concerns about the potential impact on the company following the government’s decision to allow the import of second-hand cars up to five years old in Pakistan.

The company’s chairman noted that “the commercial import of used vehicles has been permitted under specific conditions. He further stated that the new policy is expected to generate additional revenue and lead to an increase in the prices of reconditioned vehicles.”

On the regulatory side, Honda management highlighted that the current Automobile Policy will remain in effect until June 2026.

The government has imposed 1%~2% carbon tax on existing Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to promote EV & Hybrid technology in Pakistan. Further, sales tax on small cars has been increased from 8.5% to 18% in the budget.

Last month, Pakistan unveiled its long-awaited New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30, aimed at reducing emissions and fuel dependence.

