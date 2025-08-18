Dubai property: top 6 residential hotspots revealed

Real estate advisory firm Chestertons MENA revealed the top six emerging residential communities in Dubai. They are: Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), DAMAC Island, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Meydan City, and Dubai South.

Chestertons’ findings show that while central areas remain in demand, suburban communities are delivering strong rental yields and attracting growing interest from both local and international investors.

All six of these communities have recorded rising transaction volumes, boosted by a combination of well-priced inventory, improving infrastructure, and increasing rental yields, the firm said.

As the most affordable of the six, DAMAC Islands averages at AED 823 per sq. ft., with a rental yield of 7.38%, largely driven by attractive off-plan pricing and high-return early investment opportunities.

Dubai South follows at AED 1,035 per sq. ft. and a rental yield of 6.77% while JVC prices average at AED 1,238 per sq. ft., with strong rental yields around 7.39%, making it particularly popular among younger tenants and first-time buyers.

Meanwhile, Dubai Marina offers a more central location at AED 1,757 per sq. ft. and returns close to 6.24%.

Downtown Dubai commands the highest average price at AED 2,504 per sq. ft., delivering a solid 6% return in a sought-after, high-profile location. In contrast, Meydan City presents a compelling option for value-seekers, averaging AED 1,915 per sq. ft. and yields of 7.14%, supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades and spacious layouts.

Behind the rise of these communities is a larger shift in Dubai’s urban planning, with limited central land giving way to the development of more suburban master-planned zones, according to Chestersons.

Developers like Emaar and Binghatti continue to launch high-appeal projects, while government entities such as the RTA and Dubai Land Department work together to ensure long-term viability.

Additionally, recent updates across the property market have helped increase access for different buyer profiles. Notably, first-time buyers are benefiting from initiatives like reduced down payment requirements and easier mortgage approvals through developer-bank partnerships.

“We’ve seen Dubai evolve into a powerhouse for real estate investment, and initiatives like the D33 [economic] agenda are set to drive even greater economic and urban growth over the next decade,” said Mania Merrikhi, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Chestertons MENA.

“Government support continues to play a vital role in shaping the UAE’s real estate market, with various entities rolling out buyer-friendly regulations and initiatives that make it easier for first-time buyers to enter the market,” said Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director of Chestertons MENA.

“Notably, these developments are attracting a new wave of international and family-oriented investors. Looking forward, we anticipate particularly strong demand for full-service, master-planned communities that deliver on lifestyle, convenience, and value,” he said.

“As Dubai’s residential market continues to evolve, the spotlight is shifting towards communities that combine value, lifestyle, and long-term potential,” he added.