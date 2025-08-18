Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,700 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,670 after it accumulated Rs1,286.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a decline of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,350 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained the same at Rs4,031.