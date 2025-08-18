BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 04:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,700 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,670 after it accumulated Rs1,286.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a decline of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,350 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained the same at Rs4,031.

