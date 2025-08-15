BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.49%)
DCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 185.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.1%)
FCCL 50.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.54%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
MLCF 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
NBP 146.98 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.72%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 181.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.22%)
PREMA 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.24%)
PRL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.2%)
BR30 42,279 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.26%)
KSE100 146,971 Increased By 442 (0.3%)
KSE30 44,995 Increased By 139.6 (0.31%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Defending champion Sinner storms into Cincinnati Open semi-finals

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Jannik Sinner swept past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0 6-2 on Thursday to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals, with the world number one extending his hardcourt winning streak to 25 matches.

Sinner delivered a dominant performance, capitalising on his opponent’s 29 unforced errors to claim his first win in three meetings against the Canadian 23rd seed in just 71 minutes.

“Today I felt great on court. I think you saw that but every day is going to be different,” Sinner said. “Tomorrow is a day off, which is good for me. We will try and put some reps in and then see what I can do in the semis.”

The 23-year-old Italian became only the fifth man this century to record 25 consecutive victories on the surface alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

He will next face French qualifier Terence Atmane, who continued his impressive run by upsetting Danish seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2 6-3.

“I don’t think any words can describe how I feel right now,” Atmane, 23, said. “It’s pretty insane to be honest. I cannot believe it.

“Being here in the semi-finals of a Masters 1000, breaking into the Top 100 and even more with the win tonight — it’s also a lot of money for me, so it’s going to be very helpful for my career. It means a lot to me. I’m very emotional about it.”

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Czech 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4.

“I’m hungry. I’m in a good rhythm,” Shelton said. “I’m playing good tennis and my body feels good.

“I think the confidence along with not being satisfied, wanting to prove myself over and over every time that I’m out on the court, and having things that I want to get better at is a huge motivation for me and it pushes me every match.”

Next up for the American fifth seed is German third seed Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s draw, American second seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

“For the most part I played aggressive. Maybe got a bit passive in some of those games. But it’s tough. The balls are super light and they fly,” Gauff said.

“She wasn’t giving me much pace. I was trying to play with control but also aggressive. I think I did well. I missed a couple of balls. But I learned from it and was able to close it out.”

The twice Grand Slam champion will next face another Italian, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who knocked out Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-2 in a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final, which the Czech won.

Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner Cincinnati Open

Comments

200 characters

Defending champion Sinner storms into Cincinnati Open semi-finals

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Big drop in diesel price likely

Trump and Putin to spar over Ukraine peace and arms control at Alaska summit

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

Pakistan Refinery to shut down plant for ‘approximately 15 days’

Read more stories