World

Tehran will continue talks with IAEA, foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 01:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Iran will continue talks with the IAEA - the UN nuclear watchdog - and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

