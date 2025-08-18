Tehran will continue talks with IAEA, foreign ministry says

DUBAI: Iran will continue talks with the IAEA - the UN nuclear watchdog - and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 18
|
282.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 18
|
281.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 18
|
147.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 18
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 18
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Aug 18
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 15
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 15
|
6,449.80
|
Nasdaq / Aug 15
|
21,622.98
|
Dow Jones / Aug 15
|
44,946.12
|
India Sensex / Aug 18
|
81,583.62
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 18
|
43,756.97
|
Hang Seng / Aug 18
|
25,375.79
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 18
|
9,142.47
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 18
|
24,260.45
|
France CAC40 / Aug 18
|
7,867.98
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 15
|
16,680
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 15
|
306,155
|
Petrol/Litre / Aug 18
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 18
|
62.83
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 18
|
3,347.73
|
Diesel/Litre / Aug 18
|
272.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 18
|
67.74
|Stock
|Price
|
Ansari Sug. / Aug 18
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
7.81
▲ 1 (14.68%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Aug 18
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
8.25
▲ 0.93 (12.7%)
|
S.G.Power / Aug 18
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
10.89
▲ 1 (10.11%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Aug 18
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
14.69
▲ 1.34 (10.04%)
|
Cresent Jute / Aug 18
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
12.51
▲ 1.14 (10.03%)
|
Grays Leasing / Aug 18
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
20.76
▲ 1.89 (10.02%)
|
Shahzad Tex. / Aug 18
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
67.05
▲ 6.1 (10.01%)
|
Zarea Ltd / Aug 18
Zarea Limited(ZAL)
|
27.03
▲ 2.46 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Aug 18
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
55.06
▲ 5.01 (10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Aug 18
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
27.80
▲ 2.53 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sindh Abadgar / Aug 18
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
254.07
▼ -28.23 (-10%)
|
Olympia Mills / Aug 18
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
38.01
▼ -4.06 (-9.65%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Aug 18
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
20.80
▼ -2.09 (-9.13%)
|
JS Global Banking / Aug 18
JS Global Banking Sector (ETF)(JSGBETF)
|
32.12
▼ -3.08 (-8.75%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Aug 18
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
120.06
▼ -11.46 (-8.71%)
|
Dewan Textile / Aug 18
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
7.56
▼ -0.68 (-8.25%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Aug 18
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
124.80
▼ -9.29 (-6.93%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Aug 18
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
20.35
▼ -1.33 (-6.13%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Aug 18
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
10.99
▼ -0.69 (-5.91%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Aug 18
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
23.60
▼ -1.47 (-5.86%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 18
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
32,161,288
▼ -0.01
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Aug 18
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
23,973,792
▲ 0.21
|
Azgard Nine / Aug 18
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
18,611,889
▲ 0.7
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Aug 18
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
12,228,708
▲ 0.8
|
The Searle Co. / Aug 18
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
9,828,590
▲ 3.07
|
Air Link Com. / Aug 18
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
9,238,624
▲ 4.46
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Aug 18
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
8,492,439
▲ 0.11
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Aug 18
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
6,677,654
▲ 1.72
|
Octopus Digital / Aug 18
Octopus Digital Limited(OCTOPUS)
|
6,387,773
▲ 1.4
|
B.O.Punjab / Aug 18
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
6,064,497
▼ -0.16
