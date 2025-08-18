BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.56%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.11%)
NBP 144.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.39%)
PRL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.07 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,373 Increased By 881.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.1 (0.42%)
Egypt procures nearly 4 million tons of wheat this season, official tells Reuters

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025

CAIRO: Egypt’s government, often the world’s top wheat importer, procured nearly 4 million metric tons of wheat during the now ended local harvest, an official told Reuters on Monday.

Government purchases of the 2025 harvest rose by more than half a million tons from last year when it procured 3.43 million tons, said Ahmad Idam, head of the services sector at the ministry of agriculture.

The government had aimed to procure between 4 million and 5 million tons of wheat from the local harvest, which it estimated at a total of around 10 million tons.

Wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, soy up 7-9 cents

The season started mid-April and ran through mid-August. Egypt typically supplements its domestic harvest with about 5 million tons of imports annually to support its strategic reserves and subsidised bread system.

Wheat

